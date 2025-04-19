JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.1708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

