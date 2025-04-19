JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4,555.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,818,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLP opened at $51.05 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Global Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.31%.

In other news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,195 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $118,661.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,063.88. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

