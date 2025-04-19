JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 177,315 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.6 %

SCS opened at $9.77 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.