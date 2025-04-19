JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 43,731 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of JOYY by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,710,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,605,000 after buying an additional 865,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,362,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JOYY by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YY. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

