JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 61,028 Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MSG Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

MSG Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MSGE opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. Analysts anticipate that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,224.40. This trade represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

