JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.1 %

ZEUS opened at $30.59 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $69.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZEUS shares. StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

