JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COUR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

