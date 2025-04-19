JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

