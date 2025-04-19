JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,462,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 219,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,972 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,943 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

EFC opened at $12.21 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

