JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pulmonx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 991,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,995.90. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $41,204.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,032.14. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $181.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

