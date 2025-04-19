JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ON24 were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ON24 by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $204,995.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,164,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,548,201.16. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 27,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,519.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,357,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,982,277.60. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 206,529 shares of company stock worth $1,174,541 and sold 160,381 shares worth $905,599. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON24 Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON24 stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

