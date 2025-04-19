JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OLO were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OLO alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,689,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OLO by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.42. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLO

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.