JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,744.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,832.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,874.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,666.22 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

