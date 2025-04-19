JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 794.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

