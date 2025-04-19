JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 12,410.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

NBN opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $730.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.85. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $110.35.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

