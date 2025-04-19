JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 113,230 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $189,883.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,215.12. The trade was a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,703.96. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

