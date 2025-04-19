JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 15,672 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,252,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,763 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $1,400,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

