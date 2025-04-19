JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 94,268 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Astrana Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

