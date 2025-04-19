JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $5.34 Million Position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 728,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 424,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

