JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of RNAC opened at $10.50 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

