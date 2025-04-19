Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $52.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

BAC stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

