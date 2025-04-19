Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $62.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 149.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 96,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

