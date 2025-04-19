Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 4,108 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kimelman & Baird LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.