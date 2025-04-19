Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 308,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.886 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

