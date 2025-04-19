Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,521 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.3% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $539,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

