LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,920 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3036 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

