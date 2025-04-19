LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 65,198 John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JHCB stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $22.20.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

