LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

PEZ stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $113.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

