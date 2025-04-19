LPL Financial LLC Buys 23,492 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $9,043,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

