LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,833 Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of FGDL stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

