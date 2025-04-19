LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North of South Capital LLP increased its position in KT by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of KT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after buying an additional 1,063,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KT by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,247,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after buying an additional 852,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.