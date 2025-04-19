LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 7,753.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprott by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SII. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Sprott Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.