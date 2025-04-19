LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,862.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

