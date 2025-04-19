LPL Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $66.12 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $963.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.5039 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

