LPL Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 170.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $107,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,892,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $173,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,879.12. This trade represents a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $485,899.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,104.65. This represents a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,958 shares of company stock worth $2,551,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $122.66 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $92.72 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average of $144.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

