LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 195,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 516,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after buying an additional 317,864 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 360,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,976,000 after buying an additional 304,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

