LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 565,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.