LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $277,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Shares of BAUG opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

