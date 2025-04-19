LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,899 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 95,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $10.42 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

