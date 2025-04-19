LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in EnerSys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of ENS opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

