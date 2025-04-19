LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

