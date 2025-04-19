LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after buying an additional 156,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 399,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $789.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

