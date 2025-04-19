LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $114.01.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.