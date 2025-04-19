LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,074 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.