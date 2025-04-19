LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,581 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

MTG opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

