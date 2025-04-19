LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,756,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,038,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,349,704.79. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

