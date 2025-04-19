LPL Financial LLC Sells 921 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YORW. State Street Corp grew its position in York Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of York Water by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in York Water by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

