LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,205.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYBB opened at $45.55 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $389.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.40.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

