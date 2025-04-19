Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.71. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 69,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $121,094.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,391,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,186.25. This trade represents a 5.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

