Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,677 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after purchasing an additional 939,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after buying an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

